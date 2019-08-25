Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 07:53am EDT

BEIJING -- China's central bank adjusted interest-rate mechanisms Sunday for the second time this month, this time focused on mortgage loans, in what it said was as bid to price them closer to market rates but also in ways that might avoid further inflating property prices.

The new policy came one week after the People's Bank of China unveiled a new benchmark interest-rate system meant to more closely align with market signals. In the short term, the move could lower interest rates and make them more responsive to the central bank's monetary-policy adjustments.

When authorities announced the new benchmark system, they said the changes wouldn't affect the pricing of mortgage loans. Analysts read the move as further indication that Beijing is concerned that China's already-high home prices would spike higher if borrowing rates were lowered. Now the central bank says future mortgage rates will be based on Loan Prime Rate, or LPR, the new benchmark rate system, at the heart of the restructuring.

In a statement on Sunday, the PBOC said new mortgage loans would be also priced based on LPR from Oct. 8. New mortgage loan rates for first-home buyers shouldn't be lower than related LPRs. It also said rates for second-home buyers have to be at least 60 basis points higher than LPRs.

According to latest LPRs released last week, the move could bring new mortgage loan rates lower than current floors, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on official data. Economists have widely estimated that the LPRs will trend down in coming months as the government moves to stimulate borrowing amid a domestic slowdown and re-escalating trade conflict with the U.S.

In an attempt to control mortgage rates, the central bank also said Sunday that its branches would release mortgage rate floors for local lenders based on property policies applied in different localities. That could give the central bank more sway in keeping mortgage rates from falling so far that they could stoke property bubbles.

China's large cities have maintained tighter property controls by curbing home purchases and sticker-mortgage policies given their already hefty home prices, while some small cities, with a small population base, usually apply more accommodative policy to boost home purchases.

The PBOC said that interest rates for commercial properties should be at least 60 basis-points higher than LPRs.

Borrowers could negotiate with lenders on how to reprice their mortgage loans each year based on changes of the LPR.

--Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.54 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani meets with Islamic Development Bank Chairman
PU
09:02aTrump dangles 'very big' trade deal in front of Brexit Britain
RE
08:55aZambia introduces maize price cap to keep it affordable
RE
08:44aTrump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, White House says
RE
08:34aGerman finance minister backs plans for wealth tax - Handelsblatt
RE
08:15aDiverging Paths of Stocks and Data Vex Investors
DJ
08:12aCentral bankers face political shocks, and hope to avoid the worst
RE
08:08aWhite House Says Trump Regrets Not Raising Tariffs Higher
DJ
07:53aChina's Central Bank Unveils New Mortgage Loan Policy
DJ
07:45aNo ready spark seen for lagging U.S. energy shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump dangles 'very big' trade deal in front of Brexit Britain
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank and UBS Explored European Banking Alliance
3ORACLE CORPORATION : THE NEW PAY GAP: What Firms Report Paying CEOs Versus What They Take Home
4UK'S JOHNSON TELLS TRUMP: Lower your trade barriers to seal UK deal
5LIFULL CO LTD : LIFULL : Digital nomad workers in Japan move freely, with no fixed residences

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group