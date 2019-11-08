Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:32pm EST

BEIJING -- China's consumer inflation soared in October to the highest level in more than seven years, fueled by a continued surge in hog prices, official data showed Friday.

The consumer-price index rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, compared with a 3.0% increase in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The key inflation reading was higher than a median forecast of a 3.5% increase by economists in a Wall Street Journal.

Food prices in October grew 15.5% from a year earlier, the strongest pace in more than 11 years, after climbing 11.2% in September. Pork prices soared 101.3% on year in October, the fastest pace since the statistics bureau started releasing the data in 2005, according to data provider CEIC. Pork prices alone lifted CPI headline by 2.43 percentage points in October. Other food items, such as fresh vegetables and fruits, reported on-year declines last month.

Nonfood prices climbed 0.9% from a year earlier, moderating slightly from a 1.0% increase in September.

On a month-to-month basis, CPI edged up 0.9% in October. In September, the index rose 0.9% from the month earlier.

In the first 10 months, China's consumer inflation rose 2.6% from a year earlier, still below the government's ceiling of about 3% for 2019.

Meanwhile, China's producer-price index fell further to 1.6% in October, compared with a 1.2% decline in September. The result for factory-gate prices was lower than economists' median forecast of 1.5% drop.

The PPI rose 0.1% in October from a month earlier. In September, it edged up 0.1% from the preceding month.

Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
09:32pChina's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years
DJ
05:41pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:19pCorrection to Crude Rally Fades Article
DJ
05:04pTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
04:56pTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
04:54pTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
RE
04:52pUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Nov 8
DJ
04:30pOil rises after falling on Trump comments on U.S.-China trade
RE
04:26pCrude Rally Fades on Chinese Oil Import Record
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2ZUORA, INC. : ZUORA : More Japanese companies using subscription services to woo customers
3SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. : SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results 
4SVB FINANCIAL GROUP : SVB FINANCIAL : 3rd Quarter Earnings
5ZILLOW GROUP, INC. : ZILLOW : VA Loan Benefit Can Mean Big Savings for Military Households

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group