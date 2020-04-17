China's Current Account Largely Balanced in 1Q, Regulator Says

BEIJING--China's current account remained largely balanced in the first quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Friday.

The pandemic won't affect the country's current account in the medium to long term, as the Chinese economy has gradually restarted and the rest of the world will likely follow suit, said Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's commercial banks bought a net $18.6 billion of foreign exchange in March, up from $14.2 billion in February, the regulator said.

In the first three months of the year, the country's commercial banks purchased a total of $39.1 billion of foreign exchange, reflecting stable cross-border capital flows, according to the regulator.