China's Current Account Surplus Falls to $40.1 Billion in 4Q

BEIJING--China's current account surplus stood at $40.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down from a $49.2 billion surplus in the third quarter, initial data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Friday.

China's capital and financial account recorded a $40.1 billion deficit in the fourth quarter. The tally includes errors and omissions that are subject to revision by the foreign-exchange regulator.

For 2019, China reported a current account surplus of $177.5 billion, initial data showed.

--Liyan Qi