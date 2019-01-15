Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's December home prices stay resilient as big cities rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:23pm EST
Worker stands on the scaffolding at a construction site against a backdrop of residential buildings in Huaian

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's home prices remained buoyant in December as big cities rebounded despite tough government curbs to cool prices, a sign that Beijing's recent efforts to support its slowing economy may be putting a floor on the real estate market.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities grew at a slightly slower pace of 0.8 percent in December, according to Reuters calculations from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Wednesday. November prices grew 0.9 pct on month.

That marks the 44th straight month of price increases, despite government measures designed to rein in a real estate boom that has spilled over from megacities to the hinterland.

Most of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported a monthly price increase for new homes in December. However, in a sign of weakening market strength, the number was down to 59 from 63 in November.

The sector's solid growth could cushion the impact of a vigorous multi-year government crackdown on debt and escalating trade tensions with the United States, although some analysts say bubble risks are rising as prices continue to climb.

From a year earlier, new home prices in December rose 9.7 percent, accelerating from November's pace and almost doubling from a 5.4 percent rise in December 2017.

China's real estate stocks <.CSI000948> moved higher after the data.

Chinese policymakers have rolled out a flurry of measures to support growth in 2018, including cutting the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves several times to boost lending to smaller businesses.

Analysts say relaxing some curbs on property buyers would be one way for policymakers to avert a sharper economic slowdown, but nationwide easing is unlikely as it raises the risk of a bubble and adds to household debt.

BIG CITIES REBOUND

Price growth in China's top-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - was robust in December compared with the smaller cities, rising 1.3 percent from a month earlier, compared with an increase of 0.3 percent in November, the NBS said in a statement accompanying the data.

The top price performer in December was Guangzhou, a megacity of 13 million in southern China, whose prices surged 3 percent month-on-month, NBS data showed.

The smaller tier-2 provincial capitals and tier-3 cities that the official survey tracks posted a slightly smaller monthly price gain of 0.7 percent, respectively.

There were also signs that some smaller cities - with less onerous regulations - have tacitly loosened policies to boost the market as sales cool.

In December, a city in eastern China reversed a rule designed to curb real estate flipping, sparking speculation more cities could follow suit as slowing sales weigh on the economy.

The policy reversal, announced by the city's government, was the first of its kind since authorities around the country began taking steps about two years ago to control soaring house prices, according to state-run media.

China's top developers by sales, Country Garden, China Vanke and China Evergrande, have seen their contracted sales slowing in recent months.

New real estate loans in 2018 were 6.45 trillion yuan, accounting for 39.9 percent of total new loans in the year, Ruan Jianhong, a central bank spokeswoman, told reporters on Tuesday.

That percentage is slightly lower than in 2017, when it made up 41.1 percent of total new loans, she said.

China's official real estate investment and sales data are due to be published by the NBS next Monday.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee

Stocks treated in this article : Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China Evergrande Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 3.00% 22.35 End-of-day quote.-5.50%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 4.07% 9.45 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pChina's trade faces rising uncertainties this year - official
RE
10:24pChina urges state firms to help meet government policies, steer economy
RE
10:23pChina's December home prices stay resilient as big cities rebound
RE
10:04pChina says pork prices likely to rise in second-half of year
RE
10:02pChina to adopt more proactive employment policy in 2019, ministry says
RE
09:38pSlow replanting of palm a blow to Indonesia's efforts on environment
RE
09:35pChina's Average New Home Prices Rose 10.6% in December
DJ
09:25pSears chairman's takeover proposal faces moment of truth
RE
09:25pMcDonald's loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
09:23pDelaware judge orders Papa John's to turn over documents to founder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.