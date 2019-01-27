Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's December industrial profits fall for second straight month; full-year up 10.3 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 08:53pm EST
Employees work at a production line inside a factory of Saic GM Wuling, in Liuzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits notched up by China's industrial firms declined 1.9 percent from a year earlier to 680.8 billion yuan ($100.9 billion) in December, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

For the full-year of 2018, industrial profits increased 10.3 percent on an annual basis to 6.64 trillion yuan, versus the 11.8 percent gain in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms' liabilities rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 64.1 trillion yuan by end-2018, compared with a 5.8 percent rise as of end-November.

China reported its weakest annual economic growth in 28 years earlier this month, highlighting rising downward pressure faced by the world's second-largest economy as it tries to resolve a bruising trade dispute with the United States.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:01pChina December Industrial Profits Drops for Second Straight Month
DJ
08:59pAsian stocks rise after U.S. government reopens for now
RE
08:53pChina's December industrial profits fall for second straight month; full-year up 10.3 percent
RE
08:32pDollar on back foot as focus shifts to Fed meeting; yen gains
RE
07:53pBOJ minutes show disagreement over level of bond yields
RE
07:53pOil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, economic slowdown
RE
07:08p'Get a grip on Brexit', businesses tell UK's quarrelling politicians
RE
06:18pEXCLUDING HUAWEI COULD HURT 5G NETWORK DEVELOPMENT : China envoy to EU
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Emissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition
2VALE : VALE : Brazil Searching for Hundreds Missing After Dam Collapse
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Qantas customers request exercise bikes, virtual reality for 20-hour flights
4SPICEJET LTD : EXPANSION PLANS UNDERWAY, FOCUS ON GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY: SpiceJet chief
5Hampton University Unveils Newest Addition to Campus, Legacy Park

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.