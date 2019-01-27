China's December industrial profits fall for second straight month; full-year up 10.3 percent

For the full-year of 2018, industrial profits increased 10.3 percent on an annual basis to 6.64 trillion yuan, versus the 11.8 percent gain in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

Chinese industrial firms' liabilities rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 64.1 trillion yuan by end-2018, compared with a 5.8 percent rise as of end-November.

China reported its weakest annual economic growth in 28 years earlier this month, highlighting rising downward pressure faced by the world's second-largest economy as it tries to resolve a bruising trade dispute with the United States.

