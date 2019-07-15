Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals' services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 04:47am EDT
The logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at a Didi station in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing will allow users of its smartphone app to access services provided by apps of three domestic auto firms and others, in a push to generate more orders.

Didi said in a statement on Monday it has opened its ride-hailing platform to third parties including those of FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).

Passengers can order ride-hailing services from FAW, Dongfeng and GAC from Didi's app, which has 550 million registered users in China.

The move accelerates a trend in China where automakers are launching their own ride-hailing services, while ride-hailers such as Didi are teaming up with automakers to ultimately develop purpose-built cars for their services.

FAW, Dongfeng and Chongqing Changan Automobile set up a $1.5 billion Chinese ride-hailing venture with Alibaba, Tencent and retailer Suning earlier this year.

Car makers including Geely [GEELY.UL], SAIC and BMW have their own ride-hailing services in China, though some of them are regional services.

Didi will leverage its strength in artificial intelligence, operational expertise and marketplace strategies to help partners build capacities for connected vehicle operations, the statement said.

China is home to the world's largest ride-hailing market, estimated by consulting firm Bain & Co to be worth more than $20 billion in 2016. Didi Chuxing accounted for about 90 percent of all bookings.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.51% 169.07 Delayed Quote.23.35%
BMW AG ST 1.49% 66.87 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD 1.53% 6.62 End-of-day quote.-6.76%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 1.21% 24.19 End-of-day quote.-10.39%
SUNING.COM CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.62% 355 End-of-day quote.12.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aTop 5 Vendors in the Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 | Technavio
BU
05:31aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2019 operational update
GL
05:31aFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:31aGlobal Femoral Head Prostheses Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Focus on Robotic Hip Replacement Surgeries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aArrayit Corporation Announces Allergy Testing Services Network Expansion to Multiple Clinics in Hawaii
GL
05:30aHOLD THE BEERS : Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
RE
05:30aOil prices nudge up on Chinese economic data
RE
05:30aADVTECH : The two study considerations that prospective students ignore at their peril
PU
05:30aEEX AUCTION NEWS : EU Auction
PU
05:30aADVTECH : Creative Expression
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Pakistan JV Awarded $5.84 Billion in Damages
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Update on US regulatory decision for Farxiga in type-1 diabetes
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Zero carbon by 2050 is achievable if new clean technology complem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About