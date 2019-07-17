China's Didi Seeks to Raise up to $2 Billion Amid Uber Revival

By Julie Steinberg

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is looking to raise fresh funds in the hope that investor enthusiasm in the sector has recovered after initial public offerings of Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc.

The Beijing-based operator of China's largest ride-hailing platform is asking investors to put in up to $2 billion, according to people familiar with the company's plans. The company would sell additional shares at the same price when it raised money in July 2018 from Booking Holdings Inc., the travel company formerly known as Priceline. The company's valuation at that time couldn't be learned. After the cash is injected from this round, the company is likely to have a paper valuation of around $62 billion, one of the people said.

Didi, founded in 2012, is ubiquitous in many Chinese cities. Like Uber and Lyft, it is also unprofitable. A company executive in April said that for every ride in China it facilitated for the three months ended December, Didi lost on average 2% of the fare paid.

Didi was valued at $56 billion after it raised funds from investors in 2017, people familiar with the matter said at the time. At the new valuation, Didi would rank in the top three private tech companies globally, after Ant Financial Services Group and Bytedance Ltd. The increase in valuation is modest, reflecting the subdued environment for tech companies, especially in China. Uber, which owns 15.4% of Didi, implied in its initial public offering documents earlier this year that the Chinese company was valued at $51.6 billion at the end of December last year.

Didi's shareholders include SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., among others. It isn't clear how the current roster of investors would respond to Didi's search for fresh funds. SoftBank and Tencent representatives declined to comment. An Alibaba spokesman didn't immediately comment.

Didi is soliciting funds amid what people in the tech industry are calling a "capital winter," reflecting difficulty for Chinese companies to raise money. That has been especially true for those focused on consumers. After years of sky-high valuations and lackluster IPO performances, many Chinese tech companies have slowed their frenzied capital-raising efforts and focused on executing their business plans instead.

Didi may receive a tailwind from the rebound in the share prices of U.S. ride-hailing apps Lyft and Uber. Both flopped after their IPOs earlier this year. Uber shares are now above their initial trading price.

Didi had $7.7 billion in net cash after debt at the end of 2018, said a person familiar with the situation. The company has been spending on developing new technologies such as autonomous driving. Didi has also announced tie-ups with major car makers and they have been exploring developing self-driving and other technologies or designing vehicles for car sharing. Its partners include Germany's Volkswagen AG and China's Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Last year, Didi considered issuing a convertible bond, as well as launching an IPO. But it pulled back on both efforts after two female passengers were murdered, and the company focused on revamping its safety measures. An IPO isn't expected until at least next year, according to people familiar with the company.

