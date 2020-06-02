Log in
China's Didi hires van drivers for logistics services

06/02/2020 | 04:07am EDT
Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing

Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is hiring van and truck drivers in ten Chinese cities as it plans to join the already crowded on-demand logistics industry to diversify its business.

In a hiring notice, Didi said it is hiring 580 van and truck drivers in ten cities including Beijing, Shanghai, eastern Hangzhou and southern Shenzhen for its on-demand logistics services.

Didi sorts the the vehicles in five categories, from small vans to 4.2 metre-long trucks. It requires drivers to have certain licences and will offer to train them, it said.

Didi, which is backed by SoftBank, launched delivery services in 21 Chinese cities in March during the lockdown.

Didi declined to comment. Its U.S. peer Uber Technologies Inc is operating Uber Freight service.

On-demand logistics service in China is crowded, with Manbang, Huolala and 58.com Inc's Kuaigou as market leaders.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens)
