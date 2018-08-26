Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 07:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Man is seen in front of a Didi sign before a promotional event of its Hitch service for the Spring festival travel rush, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is suspending its Hitch services nationwide, the company said in a statement on Sunday, a day after police said a ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed by a driver.

Didi Chuxing, the biggest ride-sharing firm globally by number of trips, said it was sorry that the carpooling service would be suspended from Aug. 27 due to "disappointing mistakes" while the company reevaluated the product's business model.

The suspected murder of the 20-year-old woman, who Wenzhou police identified only with the surname Zhao, is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have fuelled safety concerns about the service.

Zhao got into a Hitch carpool vehicle at 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, and sent a message to a friend at around 2 p.m. seeking help before losing contact, according to a local police statement.

A 27-year-old driver named Zhong was detained at about 4 a.m. on Saturday and confessed to raping and killing the passenger, the statement said, adding the victim's body had been recovered and an investigation was continuing.

Didi said on Sunday that the suspect has no prior criminal record, had provided authentic documentation and passed a facial recognition test before starting work.

However, the company said on Saturday there was a prior complaint made against the driver on Thursday by a passenger who alleged the driver took them to a remote place and then followed the passenger after exiting the vehicle.

"The incident shows the many deficiencies with our customer service processes, especially the failure to act swiftly on the previous passenger’s complaint and the cumbersome and rigid process of information sharing with the police," the company said in the statement on Sunday.

The Hitch carpooling service has served over 1 billion trips in the past three years, the company said.

Didi should be punished if it fails to put customers safety first, China's official Xinhua News agency said in a commentary on Sunday.

Didi has increased its safety measures for Hitch after the murder of a flight attendant during a Hitch ride in May sparked community outrage.

The steps included limiting Hitch drivers to only picking up passengers of the same sex during early morning and late evening hours.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Greetings on Miners’ Day
PU
07:27aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed
RE
07:27aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after female passenger killed
RE
06:52aPHILADELPHIA UNION : Steel FC Continues Winning Ways In Nashville
PU
06:48aVenezuela's PDVSA files appeal against Crystallex court ruling
RE
06:25aChina warns against virtual currency-related illegal fundraising
AQ
06:12aCITY OF SUGAR HILL GA : Friends + Neighbors Exhibit
PU
04:27aORLANDO CITY SOCCER CLUB : New Acquisition Carlos Ascues Puts in Strong Performance in Debut
PU
02:22aCITY OF CAMDEN NJ : Mayor Frank Moran thanks Connect The Lots, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, CC Office of Hispanic Affairs, Senator Nilsa Cruz Perez & NJ 5th Legislative District, La Mega, CCPD, CFD & all who attended Salsa On The Plaza
PU
01:47aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Ministers hold meeting to expand China-UK cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : BANK OF HAWAII : East Hawaii Island Branches Closed Today; All Other Branches and..
5Beyoncé And JAY-Z Through The BeyGOOD Initiative And The Shawn Carter Foundation Announce A New Scholarship..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.