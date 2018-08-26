Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after passenger killed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 01:57pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Man is seen in front of a Didi sign before a promotional event of its Hitch service for the Spring festival travel rush, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is suspending its Hitch services nationwide, the company said in a statement on Sunday, a day after police said a ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed by a driver.

Didi Chuxing said it was sorry that the carpool service would be suspended from Aug. 27 due to "disappointing mistakes" while the company reevaluates the product's business model.

The suspected murder of a 20-year-old woman, who Wenzhou police identified only with the surname Zhao, is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have fuelled safety concerns about the service.

Zhao got into a Hitch carpool vehicle at 1 p.m. (6 a.m. BST) on Friday, and sent a message to a friend at around 2 p.m. seeking help before losing contact, according to a local police statement.

A 27-year-old driver named Zhong was detained at about 4 a.m. on Saturday and confessed to raping and killing the passenger, the local police statement said, adding that the victim's body had been recovered and an investigation was continuing.

Did said on Sunday that the suspect had no prior criminal record, had provided authentic documentation and passed a facial recognition test before starting work.

But the company said on Saturday there was a prior complaint made against the driver on Thursday by a passenger who alleged the driver took them to a remote place and then followed the passenger after she got out of the car.

"The incident shows the many deficiencies with our customer service processes, especially the failure to act swiftly on the previous passenger’s complaint and the cumbersome and rigid process of information sharing with the police," the company said in the statement on Sunday.

The Hitch carpool service has run over 1 billion trips in the past three years, the company said. Didi is the biggest ride-sharing firm globally by number of trips.

STATE MEDIA CRITICISM

China's state-backed media criticised Didi's safety record on Sunday, while celebrities took to social media and pledged to delete the application.

"You've had so many incidents," an unnamed family member of Zhao was quoted as saying in the Qianjiang Evening news, an official Zhejiang province publication.

"What are you going to do about your safety and service problems?"

Wang Chuanjun, a famous Chinese actor, on Sunday shared a screenshot of his phone as he prepared to delete the application. His post was shared over 58 thousand times on China's Twitter-like Weibo and the hashtag "Wang Chuanjun uninstalls Didi" had been viewed nearly 9 million times by the evening.

China's official Xinhua News agency criticised Didi for not doing more to prevent such incidents and said the company should face legal punishment if it failed to put customer's safety first.

Didi has increased its safety measures for Hitch after the murder of a flight attendant during a Hitch ride in May sparked outrage. These included limiting Hitch drivers to only picking up passengers of the same sex during early morning and late evening hours.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15aMacron to take aim at French social welfare spending in 2019
RE
08:15aU.S. Dollar's Rise Puts Canada, Australia, New Zealand in Spotlight
DJ
08:12aDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND TRAINING AUSTRALIAN : Appointment as Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment
PU
07:57aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after passenger killed
RE
07:44aIranian parliament removes finance minister from office
RE
07:42aIFP INKATHA FREEDOM PARTY : welcomes DTI commitment to study Cannabis use
PU
07:17aChina's Didi suspends Hitch ride-sharing service after passenger killed
RE
07:12aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs
PU
07:11aPowell sets Fed's course with data-based judgment
RE
06:51aFINEQIA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Subsidiary in Malta
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : 'Amazon effect' could have impact on inflation dynamics
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Didi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
3SMOE CART : SMOKE CARTEL : Savannah-based Smoke Cartel launches crowdfunding investment opportunity
4BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : BOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Medtronic fill venture funding gap for med-tech startups
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Hold the Mayo! Fla. town changes its name as joke Hold the Mayo! Flori..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.