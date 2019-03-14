Log in
China's Economic Slowdown Broadens

03/14/2019 | 08:15am EDT

By WSJ City

China's economy isn't done slowing, with industrial activity and home sales cooling in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth.

A range of indicators released by the government on Thursday showed a steepening of the downturn that began last year in the world's second-largest economy.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Value-added industrial output rose 5.3% in the January-to-February period 
      from a year earlier. 
 
   -- It slowed from a 5.7% year-over-year increase in December. 
 
   -- Home sales by value climbed 4.5% in the two months from a year earlier, 
      down from last year's 14.7% gain.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Getting an accurate read on the state of the Chinese economy is trickier at the start of the year because the timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday shifts, so economists often combine the January and February data for a clearer picture.

Beijing lowered its economic-growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, after reporting the slowest economic growth in nearly three decades last year. To counter the slowdown, the authorities have ramped up spending on rail and other infrastructure projects, urged banks to lend more to small businesses and lowered taxes for households and businesses. Those efforts appeared to gain traction, with investment growth warming.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

