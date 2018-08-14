China's Economy Cooled Further in July

BEIJING--Business activities in China cooled further in July, with investment slowing to a near two-decade low, official data showed, suggesting the Chinese economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

Fixed-asset investment in China's non-rural areas climbed 5.5% in the January-July period from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That's the slowest level since end-1999, according to Wind Information.

It was also slower than the 6% increase recorded in the January-June period and undershot a median forecast for a 6% rise in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

Retail sales in China climbed 8.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.0% on-year increase in June and lower than economists' forecast of 9.0% growth. Retail sales increased 0.67% in July from June. In June, retail sales rose a revised 0.74% from the previous month.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 6.0% in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the 6.0% increase in June but missing a median 6.4% forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Industrial production rose 0.48% in July from June. In June, it rose 0.36% from May.

A national urban survey unemployment rate stood at 5.1% last month, slightly higher than the 4.8% in June, the statistics bureau said.

The statistics bureau is holding a news conference on the data that started at 0200 GMT.

--Grace Zhu and Liyan Qi