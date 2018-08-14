Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Economy Cooled Further in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:45am CEST

BEIJING--Business activities in China cooled further in July, with investment slowing to a near two-decade low, official data showed, suggesting the Chinese economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

Fixed-asset investment in China's non-rural areas climbed 5.5% in the January-July period from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That's the slowest level since end-1999, according to Wind Information.

It was also slower than the 6% increase recorded in the January-June period and undershot a median forecast for a 6% rise in a Wall Street Journal poll of economists.

Retail sales in China climbed 8.8% in July from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.0% on-year increase in June and lower than economists' forecast of 9.0% growth. Retail sales increased 0.67% in July from June. In June, retail sales rose a revised 0.74% from the previous month.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 6.0% in July from a year earlier, unchanged from the 6.0% increase in June but missing a median 6.4% forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Industrial production rose 0.48% in July from June. In June, it rose 0.36% from May.

A national urban survey unemployment rate stood at 5.1% last month, slightly higher than the 4.8% in June, the statistics bureau said.

The statistics bureau is holding a news conference on the data that started at 0200 GMT.

--Grace Zhu and Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aIndonesia FDI Drops to $7.1 Billion in 2Q
DJ
05:44aEuro on back foot with lira, EM peers seen vulnerable
RE
05:36aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches Youth Photo Contest in Run-up to Asia Water Forum 2018
PU
05:25aChina's economy cools further, investment growth at record low
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:05aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Rebound Following Turkish Currency Jitters
DJ
04:49aChina Housing Sales Growth Accelerates in First Seven Months of the Year
DJ
04:45aChina's Economy Cooled Further in July
DJ
04:30aAsia tries to find its footing, China disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2TESLA : TESLA : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on Tesla bid
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course
4YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
5CATERPILLAR : CATERPILLAR : Supply pressures hit Caterpillar and other manufacturers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.