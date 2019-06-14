Log in
China's Economy Cools Further in May

06/14/2019 | 03:31am EDT

BEIJING--Business activities in China cooled further in May, with industrial output and investment notably slowing, adding to signs that China's economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

Value-added industrial output in China rose 5.0% in May from a year earlier, slower than the 5.4% increase in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The figure was lower than the median forecast of 5.5% from economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Fixed-asset investment outside Chinese rural households climbed 5.6% in the January-May period from a year earlier. But, this was lower than the 6.1% increase recorded in the January-April period. Growth for the closely watched indicator of construction activity fell short of economists' median forecast for a 6.1% gain.

Retail sales, however, recovered slightly from their multiyear lows in April. Retail sales in China climbed 8.6% in May from a year earlier, accelerating from a 7.2% on-year gain in April, and beating economists' median forecast for an 8.2% growth.

Separately, the unemployment rate, based on an official survey in China's large cities, held steady at 5.0% in May, the Bureau of Statistics said.

-Lin Zhu

