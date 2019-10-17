China's Economy Decelerated For Second Straight Quarter in 3Q

BEIJING--China's economy expanded 6.0% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a slower growth pace for a second quarter in a row and hitting the bottom end of Beijing's target range for economic growth this year, official data showed Friday.

It was the slowest pace of growth since the first quarter of 1992 when China began publishing such figures, according to data-services Wind.

The gross domestic product figure compared with a 6.2% rise in the second quarter, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The result was slightly lower than a median forecast for 6.1% growth from a Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists.

Beijing's target range for GDP growth of between 6.0% and 6.5% this year anticipates a weaker performance, as last year the economy expanded 6.6%.

--Liyan Qi