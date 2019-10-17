Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China's Economy Decelerated For Second Straight Quarter in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

BEIJING--China's economy expanded 6.0% in the third quarter from a year earlier, a slower growth pace for a second quarter in a row and hitting the bottom end of Beijing's target range for economic growth this year, official data showed Friday.

It was the slowest pace of growth since the first quarter of 1992 when China began publishing such figures, according to data-services Wind.

The gross domestic product figure compared with a 6.2% rise in the second quarter, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The result was slightly lower than a median forecast for 6.1% growth from a Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists.

Beijing's target range for GDP growth of between 6.0% and 6.5% this year anticipates a weaker performance, as last year the economy expanded 6.6%.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:16pChina's September Value-Added Industrial Output Rises 5.8% on Year
DJ
10:15pChina's Economy Decelerated For Second Straight Quarter in 3Q
DJ
09:27pOil prices steady, all eyes on data seen showing China GDP growth slowdown
RE
05:24pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:11pOil rises, supported by U.S. fuel stock draws but weighed by crude build
RE
04:08pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 17
DJ
03:52pOil rises, supported by U.S. fuel stock draws but weighed by crude build
RE
03:52pWheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar
DJ
03:21pSurging Crude Inventories Add to Mixed Oil-Market Signals
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group