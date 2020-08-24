China's Economy Is Bouncing Back -- And Gaining -2

Her yoga studio was allowed to resume one-on-one personal training in April. A fresh wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in June proved temporary, after authorities brought it under control.

New regulations require that she clean and disinfect her classroom before and after every class, and she has to reduce slots for members, given social-distancing orders. Ms. Wang had offered discounts to bring in new customers. Still, she thinks she is on a firmer footing.

"After the pandemic, people have a higher health awareness and realize the importance of keeping fit," she said.

--Jon Hilsenrath, Grace Zhu and Bingyan Wang contributed to this article

