China's Economy Weakens on Several Fronts

08/14/2019 | 07:44am EDT

By WSJ City

China reported a raft of weak economic data for July, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is slowing further as it remains locked in a trade war with the US.

"The cooling of economic activity last month was even worse than that of 2008 when industrial production was hit by the global financial crisis, while domestic consumption remained strong."

Zhaopeng Xing, economist, ANZ

KEY FACTS

--- The jobless rate rebounded to its highest level since regular reporting on the data began.

--- Industrial production rose at its slowest pace since the beginning of 2009.

--- Retail sales rose 7.6%, down from a 9.8% increase in June.

--- China earlier reported a jump in exports, but economists say the trade conflict has dented market confidence.

--- Extra stimulus policies will be necessary to keep growth running at 6% to 6.5% in 2019, said Xing.

--- That was the target set by Chinese leaders earlier.

"Today's data demonstrated that the Chinese economy faces increased downward pressure that hasn't been alleviated by the previous stimulus policies."

Shuang Ding, economist, Standard Chartered

Why This Matters

Beijing's strategy of stimulating growth by mainly cutting taxes and fees has shown little sign of success so far, with economic growth decelerating to 6.2% in the second quarter, the slowest pace for the country in nearly three decades.

The Trump administration on Tuesday postponed until Dec. 15 plans to impose new tariffs on about $156bn in goods from China. The decision provides breathing room for some Chinese exporters who could rush shipments of Christmas orders in coming months, said Xing. He expects China's exports to remain buoyant in the next few months absent further escalation of trade tensions.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

