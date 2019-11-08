Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Export Decline Eased in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 01:49am EST

BEIJING--China's exports recovered a little in October, in an early sign that global demand may be picking up as trade tensions with the U.S. ease.

Exports were down 0.9% from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs reported, better than September's 3.2% decline and economists' October forecasts. Exports to emerging markets and the European Union accelerated; shipments to the U.S. remained weak, though the decline was smaller than in September.

The U.S.-China thaw, which has boosted market sentiments, helped drive up prices but hasn't translated into actual orders, said Liu Yaxin, an economist at China Merchants Securities.

"Fundamentally, demand and prices all point to improving operations, although there are still many uncertainties so we probably don't want to be too optimistic," Ms. Liu said.

Beijing and Washington reached a truce last month by shelving planned new tariffs, and the rhetoric has continued to improve since. On Thursday, Beijing said both sides had agreed that a mutual rollback of tariffs would be part of a "phase one" trade accord, though doubts remained about whether there was a firm commitment from Washington.

In another goodwill gesture, Beijing is considering lifting restrictions on imports of U.S. poultry products, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday.

China's exports to the U.S. in October were down 16% from a year earlier, compared with a 22% fall in September. Imports from the U.S. were off 14% in October, after a 16% decline a month earlier, customs data showed.

It is difficult for companies to adjust orders and suppliers quickly in response to progress in trade negotiations, said Ms. Liu of China Merchants Securities. She said that business confidence hurt by an 18-month trade war probably won't turn around unless there is a final deal.

Some front-loading of high-tech products may have boosted China's exports to the U.S. In October Washington added more Chinese tech companies to an export blacklist, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwestern China, said Betty Wang, an economist with ANZ.

China's shipments to Southeast Asian countries in October were up 16% from a year earlier, beating September's 9.7% pace. Exports to the European Union, China's largest trading partner, were up 3.1%, after being essentially flat in September.

Beijing has tried to arrest an economic slowdown by encouraging local governments to issue more bonds and banks to lend more to small business, which may have spurred domestic demand.

China's imports in October were down 6.4% from a year earlier, the customs data showed, better than September's 8.5% drop and the median 8.6% decline forecast in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists. China's overall trade surplus stood at $42.81 billion in October, wider than September's $39.65 billion and the expected $42.6 billion.

A pickup in infrastructure construction also contributed to imports improvement in October.

Ms. Wang said Beijing is expected to keep an accommodative policy stance in coming months as economic growth continues to slow.

"But it's unlikely for Beijing to roll out aggressive stimulus measures for short-term economic downturn," she said.

Liyan Qi and Grace Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aGerman exports rise more than forecast in September
RE
02:09aChina reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages
RE
01:57aChina's October exports fall, but less than expected as trade war grinds on
RE
01:55aHonda cuts operating profit forecast; to buy back $915 million shares
RE
01:50aAsian shares ease from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade angst
RE
01:49aChina's Export Decline Eased in October
DJ
01:44aAsian shares ease from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade angst
RE
01:41aRare permit for Keystone oil pipeline in spotlight after spills
RE
01:30aBillionaires' wealth falls for the first time in a decade
RE
01:30aDOLLAR INDEX : heads for weekly gain on trade talk hope but doubts remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group