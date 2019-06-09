Log in
China's Exports +1.1% in May; Imports Down Sharply

0
06/09/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

BEIJING--China's exports logged a small gain last month but imports dropped sharply, official data showed Monday, possibly reflecting soft domestic demand.

China's exports rose 1.1% from a year earlier in May, after dropping 2.7% in April, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 4.0% decrease in exports.

Imports slid 8.5% from a year earlier in May, after rising 4.0% in April, the customs data showed. The Journal poll had forecast a decrease of 4.0% in Chinese imports.

China's overall trade surplus widened to $41.65 billion in May from the $13.84 billion surplus recorded in April. Economists had forecast a surplus of $23.65 billion.

In yuan terms, Chinese exports rose 7.7% in May from a year earlier after increasing 3.1% in April. Imports in May dropped 2.5% in yuan terms, compared with 10.3% jump in April.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

