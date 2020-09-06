Log in
News : Commodities
China's Exports Continued Strong Performance in August

09/06/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

BEIJING--China's exports continued their strong performance in August, as the continued global recovery boosted external demand.

China's exports in August rose 9.5% from a year earlier, following a 7.2% increase in July, the General Administration of Customs said Monday. Economists in a Wall Street Journal poll had expected a 7.3% growth.

Imports dropped 2.1% from a year earlier in August, compared with a 1.4% decrease in July and steeper than economists' expectations of a 0.2% fall.

China recorded a $58.93 billion trade surplus last month, dropping from the $62.33 billion surplus in July, and higher than the $51.85 billion surplus that economists had expected.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

