Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Exports Decline Shallower in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 10:50pm EST

BEIJING--China's exports dropped less-than-expected in October amid easing trade tensions with the U.S.

Chinese exports last month fell 0.9% from a year earlier, following September's 3.2% decline, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had expected a 3.1% decline.

Imports fell 6.4% on year in October, compared with September's 8.5% drop, the customs data showed. The WSJ poll had forecast a decline of 8.6%.

China's overall trade surplus stood at $42.81 billion in October, wider than September's $39.65 billion surplus and the $42.6 billion surplus expected.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have thawed as hopes for a phase one trade accord lifted financial markets, although doubts remained about whether there was a firm commitment from Washington to reduce existing tariffs.

-Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pChina's October exports, imports fall less than expected
RE
11:15pChina's October exports, imports fall less than expected
RE
11:14pAsian shares eases from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
11:12pAsian shares eases from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
11:09pChina Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts --2d Update
DJ
11:07pSingapore pushes shipping industry to use cleaner fuels to reduce carbon emissions
RE
11:05pIndonesia's Lion Air finds cracks in two 737 NGs with fewer flights than FAA safety directive
RE
10:59pJapan's Abe tells cabinet to compile stimulus package to support economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3Oil slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, surging inventories
4AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : rsquo; Collaborator Daiichi Sankyo Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Pivotal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group