China's Exports Decline Shallower in October

BEIJING--China's exports dropped less-than-expected in October amid easing trade tensions with the U.S.

Chinese exports last month fell 0.9% from a year earlier, following September's 3.2% decline, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had expected a 3.1% decline.

Imports fell 6.4% on year in October, compared with September's 8.5% drop, the customs data showed. The WSJ poll had forecast a decline of 8.6%.

China's overall trade surplus stood at $42.81 billion in October, wider than September's $39.65 billion surplus and the $42.6 billion surplus expected.

Trade tensions between China and the U.S. have thawed as hopes for a phase one trade accord lifted financial markets, although doubts remained about whether there was a firm commitment from Washington to reduce existing tariffs.

-Liyan Qi