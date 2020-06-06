China's Exports Fall in May on Coronavirus Impact

BEIJING--China's exports fell in May from a year earlier, after an unexpected increase in April, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage the global economy and demand.

Exports dropped 3.3% on year in May, compared with a 3.5% increase in April, the General Administration of Customs said Sunday. The fall was smaller than a 6.5% median forecast made by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

China's imports fell 16.7% in May due to declining commodities prices, compared with a 14.2% drop in April. Economists expected imports to fall 8.1% on year.

China recorded a $62.93 billion trade surplus last month, bigger than April's $45.34 billion surplus and more than the $43.7 billion economists expected.

--Grace Zhu