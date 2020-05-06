BEIJING--China's exports unexpectedly rose in April, mainly due to increased shipments to southeast Asia and countries in Beijing's One Belt One Road program.

Exports rose 3.5% in April from a year earlier, after falling 6.6% in March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had expected a 18.8% decline.

Imports fell 14.2% compared with a 0.9% decline in March, the customs data showed. The poll of economists had expected a 15.8% fall in April.

The country's overall trade surplus touched $45.34 billion in April, well above March's $19.9 billion surplus and the economists' projection for a $9 billion surplus.

