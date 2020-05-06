Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China's Exports Unexpectedly Rose in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

BEIJING--China's exports unexpectedly rose in April, mainly due to increased shipments to southeast Asia and countries in Beijing's One Belt One Road program.

Exports rose 3.5% in April from a year earlier, after falling 6.6% in March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had expected a 18.8% decline.

Imports fell 14.2% compared with a 0.9% decline in March, the customs data showed. The poll of economists had expected a 15.8% fall in April.

The country's overall trade surplus touched $45.34 billion in April, well above March's $19.9 billion surplus and the economists' projection for a $9 billion surplus.

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
05/06China's Exports Unexpectedly Rose in April
DJ
05/06Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
RE
05/06LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/06Gold price boosts Barrick profit as miner eyes copper deals
RE
05/06Unemployment Rate Seen Rising to 16.0% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
05/06ALUMINIUM : China aluminium dances to its own beat as LME price stumbles
RE
05/06China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/05Philippines first-quarter agricultural output contracts as rice harvest drops
RE
05/05LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/05Unemployment Rate Seen Rising to 16.0% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group