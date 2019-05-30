China's Factories Take a Bigger-Than-Expected Hit From U.S. Trade Battle

BEIJING--Activity in Chinese factories slumped in May, according to a key measure, as new orders for goods fell in response to uncertainties created by the escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.4 in May from 50.1 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The drop-off was expected, given that tensions have gotten worse between Washington and Beijing in recent weeks. But the fall was more precipitous than many economists forecast. Some economists said the bleaker reading is likely to exert more pressure on Beijing to boost pro-growth measures to stabilize the economy and invigorate domestic demand.

The need for stimulus puts Beijing in a bind, pitting short-term growth against the need for policy changes that it wants to enact to put the economy on sounder long-term footing. New growth measures are expected to add to a pile of local government and corporate debt that economists say threatens to weigh down growth in the years ahead.

"You have to make a strategic choice between stabilizing growth and preventing risks," Li Yang, a senior researcher at a government-backed think tank, told a forum Thursday. "There's an obvious trend now toward stabilizing growth."

Chinese leaders have eased credit, reduced taxes and ramped up infrastructure spending in an effort to ease a slowdown that started last year, which has been aggravated by the trade fight that has seen Washington and Beijing apply punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

Though Beijing's stimulus measures appeared to be effective in March, the latest reading of factory activity adds to a picture of a resumed slowdown. Industrial production, fixed-asset investment and exports all registered lower-than-expected growth in April. Those weaker results came before trade talks between the U.S. and China, which seemed to be progressing toward an agreement, were suddenly derailed. Washington subsequently raised tariffs and Beijing retaliated with its own measures.

Subindexes of the purchasing managers index measuring new export orders--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--plunged to 46.5 in May from 49.2 in April, the official data showed. A subindex for new orders fell to 49.8 from 51.4. All are below the 50 mark, signaling a contraction in activity.

"China's trade and economic situations may further deteriorate if the U.S. and China make no progress in trade talks," said Ding Shuang, an economist at Standard Chartered. He said China will have to roll out more stimulus measures to boost demand, like another reduction in the reserves that banks are required to maintain.

Beijing has unleashed billions of dollars in liquidity this year to encourage bank lending, while letting local governments raise more funds from markets to spend on infrastructure projects. It has also offered more tax cuts to individuals and companies to boost consumption and investment.

Businesses and economists, however, say domestic demand--from households to companies--remains lackluster due to concerns about rising costs and the nagging trade conflict.

A World Bank report released Friday said domestic demand is key if the Chinese economy is to sustain rapid growth. It estimates that the latest increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which went into effect on May 10, would decrease China's gross domestic product by about 0.2%. If the U.S. goes ahead with threats to impose tariffs on the remainder of its imports from China--more than $300 billion in goods--the World Bank report said that could reduce China's GDP by an additional 0.5%.

Grace Zhu