China's Factory Activity Contracts Sharply in October

10/30/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity slipped to an eight month-low in October, adding challenges to Beijing as it tries to balance economic growth and tame inflation expectations.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. October's reading came in below a median forecast of 49.8 in a poll of 14 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The index has stayed below the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, for six straight months, indicating worsening business sentiment despite the government's efforts to spur economic growth.

Policy easing by other central banks could pressure the People's Bank of China to ease more. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year on Wednesday. However, China's rising consumer inflation could restrain the PBOC.

A subindex measuring total new orders received by manufacturers in China decreased to 49.6 in October from 50.5 in September, the statistics bureau said.

New export orders, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, dropped to 47.0 from 48.2 in September, while import orders tumbled to 46.9 from 47.1 a month earlier.

Production also eased to 50.8 in October, compared with 51.9 in September.

The official PMI data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Thursday, dropped to 52.8 from 53.7 in September.

--Liyan Qi

