China's Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month in August -- Update

BEIJING -- An official gauge of China's factory activity eased in August amid sluggish demand, posing fresh challenges to Beijing as it braces for a fresh round of tariff increases by the U.S.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 49.5 in August from 49.7 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. August's reading was slightly lower than economists' expectations and indicated a fourth straight month of contraction.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction. The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

Given how much heightened trade tensions have damped market sentiment this month, the latest reading wasn't too bad, said Shuang Ding, an economist with Standard Chartered. The latest escalation in trade disputes between China and the U.S., however, is set to affect real economic activity, especially exports, more than before, Mr. Ding said.

"The biggest uncertainty is still the trade war," he said. "The real test to the economy and policy makers hasn't started yet,"

President Trump's new round of tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Chinese goods will go into effect in several tranches starting Sunday. Once all planned higher tariffs take effect, additional punitive levies of between 15% and 30% will apply to Chinese goods.

These tariffs are coming as Chinese authorities are facing challenges on multiple fronts, from slowing infrastructure investment to consumption, as well as accelerating food inflation.

Beijing since early this year has rolled out a series of measures to try to stabilize growth. These efforts include cutting the business-tax burden and boosting local governments' bond issuance. These measures, however, have failed to prevent an economic slowdown.

Persistent weakness in factory activity is related to lack of demand, said Zhang Liqun, an analyst with the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the statistics bureau.

The government "should step up efforts to implement macro policies to counter slower economic growth, especially domestic demand," Mr. Zhang said.

A subindex measuring production edged down to 51.9 from July's 52.1, while the new-orders subindex went down a tick to 49.7 from 49.8. The new-import subindex, an indicator of domestic demand, declined to 46.7 from 47.4.

Mr. Zhang said an uptick in the new-export subindex, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods that rose to 47.2 from 46.9 in July, probably won't last long given new U.S. tariffs.

Also on Saturday, an official gauge of activity outside China's factory gates showed slightly faster expansion this month because of strength in construction activity. China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index edged up to 53.8 in August from 53.7 in July, the statistics bureau said.

Liyan Qi