China's Factory Activity Contracts for Second Straight Month in June

06/29/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's factory activity contracted in June for the second straight month, adding to signs of increased headwinds faced by the Chinese economy as output and new orders continued to weaken.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index was unchanged at 49.4 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. June's reading was slightly below a median forecast of 49.5 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

The latest data show "apparent downward pressure on economic growth caused by insufficient market demand", said Zhang Liqun, an analyst with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the statistics bureau.

A subindex measuring production dropped to 51.3 from May's 51.7, while the new-orders subindex fell to 49.6 from 49.8. The new export subindex, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, declined to 46.3 from 46.5 in May. The subindexes measuring backlog orders and raw-material inventories rose in June from May.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Sunday, edged down to 54.2 from 54.3 in May.

--Liyan Qi contributed to this article.

