Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Factory Activity Contracts for Third Straight Month in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

BEIJING--China's factory activity contracted in July for the third straight month, despite early signs of recovery in demand and production.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index edged up to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. July's reading came in better than a median forecast of 49.5 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 shows a contraction.

The latest data show that despite signs of recovery in operations, downward pressure on economic growth cannot be underestimated, said Zhang Liqun, an analyst with China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, which issues the data together with the statistics bureau.

A subindex measuring production edged up to 52.1 from June's 51.3, while the new-orders subindex climbed to 49.8 from 49.6. The new export subindex, an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods, also increased to 46.9 from 46.3 in June. The new import subindex, an indicator of domestic demand, rose to 47.4 from 46.8.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 3,000 companies in 31 manufacturing sectors.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, also released Wednesday, dropped to 53.7 from 54.2 in June.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pTop Thai retailer Central Group plans IPO of department store unit
RE
10:35pU.S. NEGOTIATORS NEED TO SHOW 'SINCERITY' IN SHANGHAI TALKS : China state media
RE
10:35pChina, U.S. officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai
RE
10:28pShanghai steel futures rise on talks of extended Tangshan output curbs
RE
10:25pRICHARD LI : After $6 billion M&A spree, insurer FWD eyes China foray ahead of IPO
RE
10:18pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:16pFederal Judge Overturns IRS Donor-Disclosure Change
DJ
10:15pTrade war keeps China's factories in reverse gear for third month
RE
10:14pUK car investment slumps over 70% on no-deal Brexit fears
RE
09:52pAlaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises on expectations of Fed rate cut, another U.S crude drawdown
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
5AMGEN : Amgen results beat estimates, lung cancer trial planned

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group