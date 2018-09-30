China's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity pointed to a sharp deceleration in growth, dropping to a seven-month low in September as escalating trade tensions with the U.S. hit demand and production.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index slipped to 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday. The September reading was below a median forecast of 51.2 in a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Worsening trade frictions have had a negative impact on global trade, said Zhao Qinghe, an analyst of the statistics bureau, in a statement accompanying the data release.

Despite September's decline, the index has remained above the 50 mark, which separates expanding activity from a contraction, for more than two years.

A subindex measuring production decreased to 53.0 from 53.3 in August, while the new orders index edged down to 52.0 from 52.2. The new export subindex--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--dropped to 48.0 from 49.4.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, a gauge of business activity outside factories, rose to 54.9 in September from 54.2 in August.

