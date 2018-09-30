Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:56am CEST

BEIJING--An official gauge of China's factory activity pointed to a sharp deceleration in growth, dropping to a seven-month low in September as escalating trade tensions with the U.S. hit demand and production.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index slipped to 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday. The September reading was below a median forecast of 51.2 in a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Worsening trade frictions have had a negative impact on global trade, said Zhao Qinghe, an analyst of the statistics bureau, in a statement accompanying the data release.

Despite September's decline, the index has remained above the 50 mark, which separates expanding activity from a contraction, for more than two years.

A subindex measuring production decreased to 53.0 from 53.3 in August, while the new orders index edged down to 52.0 from 52.2. The new export subindex--an indicator of external demand for Chinese goods--dropped to 48.0 from 49.4.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, a gauge of business activity outside factories, rose to 54.9 in September from 54.2 in August.

--Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High
DJ
04:16aChina's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low
DJ
03:57aChina September factory growth grinds to a halt as export orders tumble - Caixin PMI
RE
03:56aChina's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low
DJ
03:51aChina September factory growth slows amid trade tensions
RE
03:41aChina Sept official services PMI rises to 54.9
RE
03:35aCanada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
RE
03:33aMusk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
01:43aSEC chairman says Tesla settlement in 'best interests' of shareholders
RE
09/29PM May to unveil new levy on foreign home buyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
3EMBRAER : EMBRAER : Alaska Airlines to come to El Paso airport, offer first direct flights to Seattle
4DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : DOLLAR GENERAL : Fathers March at Altama Elementary promotes parental involvement
5Las Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.