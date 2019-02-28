Log in
China's Factory Activity at Lowest Level in Three Years

02/28/2019 | 04:35am EST

By WSJ City

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector fell to its lowest level in three years in February, weighed on by weak global demand and the long Lunar New Year holiday.

KEY FACTS

--- China's official manufacturing PMI in February dropped to 49.2 from 49.5 in January.

--- February's reading, the lowest since March 2016, came in worse than economists expected.

--- It is the latest among many signs of persisting weakness in a slowing economy.

--- For three straight months, the index has stayed below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Why This Matters

Demand for Chinese exports remained surprisingly strong for most of last year, as businesses sought to rush orders ahead of tariffs Washington and Beijing imposed on each other's goods as part of their trade fight.

While the Lunar New Year holiday played a role in dampening factory activity in February, some economists noted that averaging out performance for the first two months of the year also showed a slowdown. On top of that, they said overall demand looks soft and government measures to stimulate activity have yet to show up.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

