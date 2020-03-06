Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's February forex reserves fall to $3.107 trillion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 09:47pm EST
Picture illustration of Chinese 100 yuan banknotes

China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in February as the yuan weakened on fears over the fast spreading coronavirus epidemic and its severe impact on economic activity.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $8.779 billion in February to $3.107 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves would fall by $15.497 billion to $3.100 trillion, likely due to fluctuations in global exchange rates and the prices of foreign bonds that China holds.

Strict capital controls have helped China keep outflows under control over the past year despite a trade war with the United States and weakening economic growth at home.

But the yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell 0.78% against the dollar in February, its first monthly drop since August, while the dollar rose 0.77% as investors shifted money from virus-hit Asia into U.S. assets.

The virus outbreak and strict government measures used to contain its spread likely halved China's economic growth in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, triggering expectations for more interest rate cuts, according to the latest Reuters poll.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of February, the same as at the end of January.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $100.85 billion at the end of February from $99.24 billion at the end-January.

(Reporting by Judy Hua, Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.16% 6.929 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.929 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina January-February exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
01:41aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
RE
01:41aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
01:38aEthiopian draft report blames Boeing for 737 MAX plane crash - sources
RE
01:37aChina's January-February trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion
RE
01:37aETHIOPIAN DRAFT REPORT BLAMES BOEING FOR 737 MAX PLANE CRASH : sources
RE
01:35aChina's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
DJ
01:33aSTEWART SHOPS : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!
PU
01:22aChina January-February iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption
RE
12:55aAfghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four - health ministry spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group