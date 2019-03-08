Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's February producer inflation flat amid lacklustre demand, consumer inflation eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 09:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Customers buy pork at a supermarket in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory-gate inflation in February stayed flat from a month earlier, while gains in consumer prices slipped to the lowest level in more than a year as muted price pressures point to lacklustre demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The inflation data is the latest indication of slowing demand in China, as factory surveys also point to dwindling export orders amid a protracted U.S.-Sino trade war.

Signs of deflation could prompt the government to roll out more aggressive measures to halt a sharper slowdown after growth dipped to nearly 30-year lows in 2018.

China's producer price index (PPI) in February rose 0.1 percent on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed, the slowest pace since September 2016, and compared with a 0.1 percent increase in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer inflation would pick up to 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices have already been falling over the past four months. In February, PPI fell 0.1 percent, moderating from a 0.6 percent decrease in January.

Data showed prices for raw materials dropped 1.5 percent on year.

Continuously falling producer prices will further eat into profits at many Chinese industrial firms as earnings have been falling in the past few months, putting pressure on investment, consumption and employment.

Data this week showed China's exports in February tumbled the most in three years and imports fell for a third straight month, heightening fears about a global slowdown.

The government is targeting economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent in 2019, Premier Li Keqiang said at Tuesday's opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, a lower target than set for 2018.

The consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since January 2018, and slower than the 1.7 percent increase in January and below the government target of around 3 percent this year.

Analysts had expected it to have eased to 1.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 1.0 percent.

The food price index in February rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with January's reading of 1.9 percent.

The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 1.8 percent on year, easing from January's 1.9 percent gain.

(Reporting by Yifan Qiu, Pei Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pChina says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
RE
10:20pJOHNNY ISAKSON : Isakson Statement on Nomination of John Linder to be U.S. Ambassador to Association of Southeast Asian Nations
PU
10:15pPowell Says Inflation-Target Rethink Is Needed But Sets High Bar for Major Change
DJ
10:04pFed's Powell says no immediate policy responses needed to economy
RE
09:55pChina's Consumer Inflation Dips to 13-Month Low
DJ
09:49pTrump's budget to land with a thud on Monday
RE
09:23pOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma loses bid to delay opioid epidemic trial
RE
09:20pChina says drafting of property tax law 'steadily advancing'
RE
09:10pChina's February producer inflation flat amid lacklustre demand, consumer inflation eases
RE
09:06pFAA WARNS OF SAFETY RISK DUE TO SOUTHWEST-MECHANICS STANDOFF : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving--3rd Update
2OMV AG : Romanian government moves forward with sovereign wealth fund plan, despite critics
3CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Venezuela must pay Conoco over $8 billion - World Bank
4CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED : CRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Monthly Net Asset Value
5DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC. : DOUGLAS EMMETT : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.