China's Fiscal Revenue Slumped in 1Q

BEIJING--China's government revenue dropped sharply in the first quarter, underscoring the fiscal strains Beijing faces while trying to mitigate shocks from the coronavirus pandemic.

China's fiscal revenue slumped 14.3% in the first three months from a year earlier, with tax revenue slipping 16.4%, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

Revenue from land sales, a key source of income for local governments, also dropped by nearly 8%, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, fiscal spending declined 5.7% in the first quarter.

China's decision makers have said they plan to raise this year's fiscal deficit rate to help spur economic growth, but limited revenue could constrain the government's ability to further ramp up relief efforts.

Last year, fiscal revenue and spending grew 3.8% and 8.1%, respectively, from a year earlier.