Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Fiscal Spending Drops for First Time in Seven Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

BEIJING--Chinese government spending in August declined for the first time in seven months, suggesting that the government may be running low on fiscal firepower to stabilize economic growth.

China's total fiscal spending slipped 0.2% from a year earlier, after rising 3.5% in July, according to calculations by Wind based on Ministry of Finance data released on Tuesday.

Fiscal revenue was up 3.3% last month, after rising 1.8% in July, according to Wind.

To counter the impact of rising trade tensions and stoke sluggish domestic demand, officials front-loaded spending this year to encourage steady economic growth. These efforts included advancing local government bond issuance and accelerating spending on public projects. Fiscal spending grew over 10% in the first half of the year.

Over the January to August period, fiscal spending increased 8.8%, while government income climbed 3.2%, the finance ministry said.

Government spending on transportation and technology saw the fastest increases over the same period, up 16% and 15% respectively, the ministry said.

Revenue from personal incomes tax fell 30% in the first eight months, while export tax rebates rose 17%.

-- Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aBritain hopes for trade deal with Australia within months of Brexit
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aFactbox - Foreign investment deals rejected by Australia
RE
12:08aPhilippine central bank says September CPI forecast will guide policy decision
RE
12:06aEXCLUSIVE : Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
RE
12:05aMigrating Everything to iPhone 11 (Pro) Only Needs One Simple Click with Newly Refined AnyTrans 8
SE
09/17BWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Global union still concerned over Tokyo 2020 working conditions
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of passenger cars slightly higher than the overall
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decline of automobiles narrowed
PU
09/17CAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decrease of auto export narrowed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5SC FULIN TRANSPORTATION GROUP CO., L : Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group