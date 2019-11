BEIJING--China attracted $10 billion worth of foreign direct investment in October, up 3.1% from the same month a year earlier, the country's Commerce Ministry said Monday.

October's increase exceeded the 0.5% growth recorded in September.

For the first 10 months of the year, China's total foreign direct investment stood at $110.8 billion, rising 2.9% from the same period a year earlier, the ministry said.

--Bingyan Wang