China's Foreign Minister Warns of 'Endless Troubles' if U.S. and China Decouple

09/24/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

By Tyler Blint-Welsh

NEW YORK -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the so-called decoupling of the world's two largest economies would have disastrous results and that China and the U.S. need to work cooperatively through their disagreements.

Mr. Wang's comments came as the U.S. and China remain at an impasse in a more than yearlong trade war, one that some analysts say could lead to a widening chasm between the two countries.

"Decoupling from China's economy would be to decouple from opportunities, and the future," said Mr. Wang, who in the past has called the U.S.'s and China's interests "inseparable."

Speaking before more than 100 business and political leaders, Mr. Wang criticized those who depict China as an adversary of the U.S. He said the U.S. should "avoid picking a misguided fight with the wrong country, " and lamented the impact of the trade war as "losses that shouldn't have happened."

"Are we going to move ahead along the right route, or veer into the wrong one with endless troubles ahead?" he asked the audience.

The event on Tuesday, co-hosted by the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, came while Mr. Wang was in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

Craig Allen, the president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said that while he remains hopeful, Mr. Wang's comments didn't address some key concerns of the U.S. business community.

"I did not hear language tonight that would fill me full of confidence," he said. "I didn't expect the State Councilor to lay out China's negotiating position, but I did not hear an enthusiasm to bringing these negotiations to a conclusion that I would've liked to have heard."

President Trump has largely dismissed concerns that the trade tensions have contributed to a global economic slowdown and in recent weeks his administration has moved forward with additional levies on goods coming from China.

High-level trade talks between the two countries are scheduled to resume in Washington next month.

