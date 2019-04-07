Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 08:48am EDT

BEIJING -- China's foreign-exchange reserves grew for the fifth straight month in March to a seven-month high of $3.099 trillion, according to central bank data Sunday.

March's $8.58 billion month-on-month increase in the reserves was better than economists had expected. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the world's largest pile of reserves would stay largely unchanged in March from February.

In March, the yuan dropped 0.3% against the U. S. dollar as the latter rose 1% against a basket of currencies.

Valuation impacts on the reserve currencies, however, were offset by changes in assets held as reserves, according to China's foreign-exchange regulator, an arm of the central bank, in a statement accompanying Sunday's data release.

--Liyan Qi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aChina to step up bank reserve ratio cuts to help small firms
RE
08:48aChina's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March
DJ
08:32aNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
07:48aHYUNDAI, CHINA, IBM : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 14
07:36aChina's March forex reserves rise to seven-month high
RE
07:15aCorporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
07:15aSpending Battle Clouds Outlook for U.S. Growth
DJ
06:31aSATOSHI'S TAKE-TWO : New Blockchain Protocol Poised to Bring Digital Currency to the Masses
PR
05:08aStarved infants, wounded women crowd Syrian hospitals after IS defeat
RE
04:13aWORLD BANK : Urgent Structural Reforms Can Revive Pakistan's Economic Growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet - FT
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help
4BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : Saudi Arabia rolls out first domestically built Hawk jet trainer
5AMGEN : AMGEN : Presents New Data At WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2019 Revealing Osteoporosis Treatment Gap In Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About