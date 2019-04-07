China's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March

BEIJING -- China's foreign-exchange reserves grew for the fifth straight month in March to a seven-month high of $3.099 trillion, according to central bank data Sunday.

March's $8.58 billion month-on-month increase in the reserves was better than economists had expected. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the world's largest pile of reserves would stay largely unchanged in March from February.

In March, the yuan dropped 0.3% against the U. S. dollar as the latter rose 1% against a basket of currencies.

Valuation impacts on the reserve currencies, however, were offset by changes in assets held as reserves, according to China's foreign-exchange regulator, an arm of the central bank, in a statement accompanying Sunday's data release.

