China's Foreign Trade Dropped in August Amid Rising Trade Tensions

09/07/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

BEIJING -- China's foreign trade dropped in August as worsening trade tensions with the U.S. dampened demand.

China's exports decreased 1% last month from a year earlier, reversing a 3.3% gain in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Sunday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 3% growth in exports.

Imports fell for four straight months, slipping 5.6% on year in August, the same as July, the customs data showed. The WSJ poll forecast expected a decline of 6.2% in imports.

China's trade surplus with all trading partners stood at $34.8 billion in August, narrowed from the $45.1 billion surplus recorded in July and smaller than the $44.2 billion that economist had expected.

In yuan terms, China's exports rose 2.6% on year in August while imports dropped 2.6%, the customs bureau said.

Liyan Qi

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.1005 Delayed Quote.3.38%
