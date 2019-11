The company aims to roll out the vehicles to Europe in 2021 and to North America in 2023, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Baoding-based Great Wall, said on the sidelines of the Guangzhou Autoshow.

Great Wall has sold over 300,000 WEY-branded SUVs in the past 3 years. Wei told Reuters in September the firm may consider building cars in Europe once sales hit 50,000 a year.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Guangzhou and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jan Harvey)