China's Growth in Economic Activity Slowed in October

BEIJING-China's economic activity growth slowed further last month, presenting challenges for Beijing while it tries to solve trade tensions with the U.S.

China's value-added industrial output in October rose 4.7% from a year earlier, slowing from September's 5.8% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

October's increase was below a forecast for a 5.2% rise from a poll of 15 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Retail sales in October climbed 7.2% on year, which missed an estimated 7.8% growth and compares with September's 7.8% increase.

Fixed-asset investment in China's urban areas in the first ten months of 2019 rose 5.2% from a year earlier. Growth in construction activity, a closely watched indicator, was slower than the 5.4% increase recorded in the January-September period, and missed the poll's forecast for a 5.3% gain.

