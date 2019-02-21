Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Hainan to ban single-use plastics by 2025 - state media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:00pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese island province of Hainan will ban the production, sale and use of all single-use non-biodegradable plastics by 2025 in a bid to ease pollution, state media reported, citing the province's environmental bureau.

Hainan is the first Chinese region to make a formal commitment to phase out single-use non-biodegradable plastics, which have been identified by the United Nations as one of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

The province uses about 120,000 tonnes of the material every year, according to government estimates.

The official China News Service reported late on Thursday Hainan would draw up new standards and establish a monitoring and enforcement system before the end of the year.

The province will begin by banning non-biodegradable plastic bags and eating utensils by the end of 2020 and ban the material completely before 2025, the report said.

Plastic pollution has emerged as one of China's biggest environmental problems, with vast amounts of untreated plastic waste buried in landfills or dumped in rivers.

China is already boosting recycling rates and is building dozens of "comprehensive resource utilisation" bases to ensure that more products are reused as part of its war on waste.

The government is also working on new measures aimed at restricting the use of plastic packaging by courier and food delivery firms, which have been the biggest cause of the surge in plastic waste in recent years.

China's plastic recyclers traditionally processed waste imported from Europe and the United States but the government banned foreign scrap plastic deliveries at the start 2018, partly to encourage firms to process domestic waste instead.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Energy value increasing, households more efficient (Media Release)
PU
07:44pJapan's consumer inflation ticks up but still distant from BOJ's goal
RE
07:44pDollar holds modest gains, Aussie finds footing after plunge
RE
07:41pU.S. Bets on China's Special Envoy in Trade Talks
DJ
07:27pOil prices dip as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
07:24pU.S., China haggle over toughest issues in trade war talks
RE
07:17pBANK OF IRELAND : launches 2 billion euro Brexit Fund
RE
07:17pJAPAN'S ASO : Trump has never mentioned FX when talking about Japan trade
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2NIKE : NIKE : stumbles into social media storm after basketball star's shoe splits
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : probing possible problems with fuel economy, emissions tests
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
5CONEDISON : CONEDISON : Consolidated Edison's 4Q Earnings Results Beat Wall Street Targets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.