Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Henlius raises $410 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:06am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech has raised $410 million after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom end of the indicative pricing range, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Henlius, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, priced shares at HK$49.60 ($6.34) apiece, the people told Reuters, having indicated a price range of between HK$49.6 and HK$57.8 each share for the public offering.

A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media on this deal.

Co-founded in 2010 by Scott Liu, who was previously with U.S. biotech giant Amgen Inc, Henlius is a biotech company which develops new drugs and biosimilars, or replicas of drugs designed to be as effective as the original ones.

The Henlius IPO, which was launched last Wednesday, was seen as a test for investor appetite amid political unrest that has engulfed Hong Kong for more than three months and has weighed on the stock market.

Markets more generally are also on edge amid a trade dispute between the United States and China and slowing global growth, with the owner of U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork postponing its U.S. IPO on Monday.

The Hong Kong IPO activity is, however, seeing a pick up - the Henlius pricing comes the day after Anheuser-Busch InBev launched its second attempt to spin off its Asian business, aiming to raise up to $6.6 billion.

Henlius is selling 12% of the company in the public offering and has arranged four cornerstone investors, led by the Qatar Investment authority, to take $140 million worth of the shares being sold.

Apart from one biosimilar product commercially launched in China, the company's drug portfolio covers over 20 other products in various stages of clinical development, according to its updated IPO prospectus.

Trading of its shares is scheduled to start on Sept. 25.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Citigroup and CMB International are among the deal's sponsors.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch, additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Toby Chopra and Deepa Babington)

By Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 1.36% 196.72 Delayed Quote.1.05%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.07% 87.5 Delayed Quote.51.51%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.95% 10.44 End-of-day quote.-8.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender
PU
06:32aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations.... Tender No (21/2019)
PU
06:32aBANK OF MONGOLIA : Monetary policy statement
PU
06:24aBanks gear up for high-risk debt sales in `once in a lifetime' market
RE
06:22aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises
PU
06:20aSouth African Airways cash injection imminent but says it needs more
RE
06:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top loser
RE
06:17aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:15aMortgage Rates Decline Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
06:13aBank of Korea Has Room to Ease Policy Further, Board Member Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
4TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group