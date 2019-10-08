Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Hikvision resolutely opposes U.S. blacklisting: state media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:05am EDT
People visit a Hikvision booth at a security exhibition in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media said on Tuesday video surveillance firm Hikvision resolutely opposes the U.S. move to blacklist the firm, saying the decision has no basis in fact. The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday placed 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including Hikvision - on a U.S. trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aU.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
RE
01:53aTrump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'
RE
01:48aU.S. widens blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks
RE
01:48aChina Vice Premier Liu will travel to U.S. for trade talks on October 10-11
RE
01:47aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : New Administration Effort Aims to Further Increase Availability of E15
PU
01:37aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
01:27aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Accommodation, August 2019
PU
01:22aKERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 mln euro bond
RE
01:20aMost gain as China opens firmer after week-long break
RE
01:17aKERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
4FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group