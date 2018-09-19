Log in
China's Hillhouse raises $10.6 billion in Asia's biggest private equity fund

09/19/2018 | 06:33am CEST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hillhouse Capital, an investor in top Chinese technology firms including Tencent and Baidu, has closed its latest funding round at $10.6 billion, it said, making it the region's biggest private equity capital raising.

The new fund, Hillhouse Fund IV, will look for investment opportunities across the healthcare, consumer, technology and services sectors globally, with a focus on Asia, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hillhouse's $10.6 billion (£8 billion) fundraising exceeded the $9.3 billion raised by private equity firm KKR & Co's Asia-focused buyout fund in June 2017, which was a record for the region at that time.

Hillhouse, a Chinese investment firm founded in 2005 by Zhang Lei with seed funding from Yale University's endowment, is among several China-focused investment managers that have funds in both U.S. and Chinese currencies.

Hillhouse said the new fund, which would leverage its capabilities to drive long-term growth in portfolio companies, was heavily oversubscribed.

The Hillhouse fund adds to a massive industry-wide pool of money for Asian acquisitions and investments, with investors attracted by rapid economic growth and a growing number of technology companies compared to other major markets.

In June, Blackstone Group LP said it had raised about $9.4 billion for two new funds - the largest-ever fund dedicated to real estate investments in Asia as well as its first private equity fund for the region.

A Hillhouse-led consortium last month expressed an interest to offer $46 per share for Yum China Inc, which was later rejected by the biggest fast-food chain in China, Reuters reported, citing sources.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -0.36% 216.88 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 1.16% 37.53 Delayed Quote.17.21%
KKR & CO INC 0.18% 27.67 Delayed Quote.31.39%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.38% 318 End-of-day quote.-22.02%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC 1.08% 33.67 Delayed Quote.-15.87%
