China's Home-Price Growth Accelerated in August

By Dominique Fong



BEIJING--Home-price growth accelerated sharply in China in August, defying government efforts to cool the property market.

The average price of new homes in 70 Chinese cities rose 8% in August from a year earlier, excluding government-subsidized housing, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The growth gained momentum from the 6.6% increase in July.

Month-on-month, average new-home prices rose 1.5% in August, compared with 1.2% in July.

The NBS said home prices in first-, second-, and third-tier cities rose steadily.

China has long considered a property tax to curb home prices but has stopped short of it due to complexities with land ownership records and resistance from developers.

In recent months however, the government signaled that policymakers were accelerating work on a draft law and that legislation could be put forward for review before the end of the year.

New-home prices rose in 67 of 70 cities in August from a month earlier, compared with 65 in July. New-home prices rose in 68 of 70 cities in August from a year earlier, compared with 65 in July.

