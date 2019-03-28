Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's Huawei posts 25 percent rise in 2018 profit on smartphone sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's logo pictured inside the Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, Guangdong province

SHENZHEN/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, reported a 25 percent jump in 2018 net profit, buoyed by a solid performance in its home market and a booming smartphone business.

Shenzhen-based Huawei raked in a net profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), compared to a 28 percent rise in 2017 and a big rebound from a 0.4 percent increase in 2016.

The outlook for Huawei is clouded by U.S. accusations that its telecoms network equipment could be used for spying by the Chinese government and calls to allies from Washington to ban Huawei from building next-generation mobile networks.

Huawei has repeatedly said Beijing has no influence over it.

Huawei's revenue grew 19.5 percent 721.2 billion yuan last year, in line with what it had earlier flagged.

That marked the fastest pace of business growth in two years for Huawei, despite heightened scrutiny of its activities.

A senior company executive said earlier this week that the U.S. campaign against Huawei was having little impact on the company's sales and that it was unlikely many countries would heed the U.S. call to ban its gear.

The company expects revenue to jump to $125 billion in 2019.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree in SHENZHEN and Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pIndonesia March inflation seen at bottom of central bank target range - Reuters poll
RE
11:46pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/29 China boosts measures to open economy
PU
11:40pCHINA HAS ROOM TO MANOEUVRE ON DEBT, DELEVERAGING TO BE PACED : forex regulator
RE
11:36pAsian stocks gain on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
11:21pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New appointment to Snowy Hydro Limited Board
PU
11:21pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Inland Rail driving economic opportunities
PU
11:21pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Moorebank Intermodal Company - Board Appointments
PU
11:21pStephen Moore's Unusual Route to the Fed as a Political Warrior
DJ
11:19pChina to lower natural gas, power tariffs from April 1 after VAT cut
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Lyft valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : CEO Tim Sloan steps down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : No call for simulators in new Boeing 737 MAX training proposals
4AstraZeneca could pay Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion in cancer drug deal
5GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED. : GCL POLY ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.