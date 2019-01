The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.

(Corrects paragraph 1 of the first version of this story to say chipset increases computing capacity to 2.5 times, not 1.5.)

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG and Cate Cadell in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing)