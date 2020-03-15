China's Industrial Output Shrinks 13.5%

BEIJING--China's economic activity contracted sharply across the board in the first two months of the year amid Beijing's aggressive measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Industrial output declined 13.5% in the January-February period from a year earlier, compared with December's 6.9% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The result was worse than the 3.0% drop expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

China typically combines economic data for the first two months to reduce distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday.

Fixed-asset investment, a gauge of construction activity, slid 24.5% during the period, reversing growth of 5.4% in 2019. Economists expected fixed-asset investment to fall 1.0%.

Retail sales tumbled 20.5% in the first two months of the year--typically a boom season for consumption--compared with growth of 8.0% in December. Economists expected retail sales to fall 5%.

Meanwhile, China's urban unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in February from 5.2% in December, official data showed.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, Beijing in January locked down cities hit most by the epidemic, ordered an extended shutdown of factories and businesses and advised residents to stay home.

--Grace Zhu