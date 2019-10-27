Log in
China's Industrial Profits Drop More in September on Weak Demand

10/27/2019 | 05:11am EDT

BEIJING--Earnings at China's large industrial companies dropped for two months in a row in September amid weakening demand.

China's industrial profits slipped 5.3% last month from a year earlier, extending August's 2% decline due to deepening producer-price deflation and slower sales, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Sunday.

For the first nine months, industrial profits declined 2.1% on year, the bureau said. The auto sector was hit most during the economic slowdown, with profits dropping 16.6% in the January-to-September period.

Although trade tensions between China and the U.S. eased, slower global economic growth and deepening domestic industrial deflation still call for more policy supports from Beijing, economists of Zhongtai Securities said in a research note Sunday.

China's producer-price index, a gauge factory-gage prices, decreased 1.2% last month from a year earlier, slipping for three months in a row, official data showed earlier.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

